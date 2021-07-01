Police chase ends with SWAT standoff in Lake Worth neighborhood

article

Police in the Parker County city of Lake Worth are trying to arrest a barricaded suspect following a chase.

So far, the Lake Worth Police Department has only said that its officers were involved in a chase while assisting the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit ended near a home in the Westworth Village area but the suspect is refusing to surrender.

Video from SKY 4 shows a heavy police presence around a home, along with SWAT officers and an armored truck.

Lake Worth police said multiple law enforcement agencies are helping with the standoff.

No other details were released.

Police asked people to avoid the area.