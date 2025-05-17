Grand Prairie police chase ends with deadly crash in Dallas
DALLAS - One person is dead after a Grand Prairie police chase ended in a crash in Dallas.
What we know:
Dallas Fire-Rescue says they were called to help with a crash on eastbound I-30 near the Westmoreland Road exit shortly before 2 a.m.
The crash happened during a chase that Grand Prairie Police were involved in.
Dallas Fire-Rescue says people were taken to the hospital and one was pronounced dead.
FOX 4 crews at the scene of the crash saw a red Camaro with significant front-end damage and a sedan with damage to its rear.
What we don't know:
Grand Prairie police have not released any information about what led to the chase. FOX 4 has reached out to the department for more information.
The name of the person that died has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue and FOX 4 crews at the scene of the crash.