Grand Prairie police chase ends with deadly crash in Dallas

One person is dead after a Grand Prairie police chase ended in a crash in Dallas.

Police chase ends in deadly crash

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue says they were called to help with a crash on eastbound I-30 near the Westmoreland Road exit shortly before 2 a.m.

The crash happened during a chase that Grand Prairie Police were involved in.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says people were taken to the hospital and one was pronounced dead.

FOX 4 crews at the scene of the crash saw a red Camaro with significant front-end damage and a sedan with damage to its rear.

What we don't know:

Grand Prairie police have not released any information about what led to the chase. FOX 4 has reached out to the department for more information.

The name of the person that died has not been released.