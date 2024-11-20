Suspect arrested after high-speed chase through Dallas

article

Law enforcement officials have a suspect in custody following a high-speed chase through Dallas into Plano on Wednesday afternoon.

Few details about the chase on the LBJ Freeway to northbound U.S. Highway 75 were immediately available.

Video from SKY 4 showed state troopers, Plano police, Dallas police, and Dallas County sheriff's deputies near the Spring Creek Parkway exit.

The suspect's vehicle appears to have wrecked under the overpass.

It's not yet clear why the suspect was wanted.

