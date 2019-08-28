Police believe no child was taken when car stolen in Fort Worth

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Fort Worth police say they no longer believe a 1-year-old was inside a car when it was stolen Sunday morning, and there is no missing child.

Police were able to find the car, and the suspect who stole it was taken into custody, but the initial reports of a child being inside are said to be false, police said.

According to police, this happened just before 11:45 a.m., in the 4900 block of Fair Park Blvd.

Officers were called to the scene after getting a call about a stolen car.

The victim initially told police he was babysitting a 1-year-old, when he met with someone he knew who does car repairs.

The two were in a vehicle together, when the victim said he got out to drop off a package for his wife on Fair Park Blvd.

The other person in the vehicle then slid into the driver’s seat, and drove off. The victim told police the child was inside the car at the time, in a car seat.

Just after 5:30 p.m, police said they had located the vehicle, and taken the person who stole the car into custody, but did not find the child.

After further investigation, police said, "it is unclear as to whether or not a child was involved at all," and the case is now only being investigated as a stolen vehicle incident.

Police have not released the names of those involved.

No further details have been released at this time.