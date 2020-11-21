Police believe body found in Cedar Hill pond is man who was reported missing a week ago

article

Police believe the body found in a Cedar Hill pond Saturday morning is that of a man who was reported missing more than a week ago.

Jorian Caldwell was reported missing on November 13, and Cedar Hill police have been conducting an “intensive” search for him.

Just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, the Cedar Hill Fire Department recovered a man’s body from a pond in the 1600 block of W. Belt Line Road.

Cedar Hill police said the clothing description and physical description match Caldwell. Police are waiting for the Dallas County Medical Examiner to make a positive identification.