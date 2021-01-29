Police arrest three men accused of string of recent burglaries in Plano

article

Plano police have arrested three serial burglary suspects.

Investigators believe 18-year-old Enner Quintero, 24-year-old Norman Alexis Enamorado Velasquez, and 20-year-old Victor Rafael Ramos Sanchez are responsible for at least nine apartment burglaries along Coit Road that started last week.

Officers tracked them down in Dallas on Thursday, took them into custody, and recovered stolen items, including jewelry, electronics, cash, and guns.

Police said all of the suspected thieves are from Houston.

They're currently being held in the Collin County Detention Center.