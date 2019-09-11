Police and firefighters pull elderly woman from burning Fort Worth home

Fort Worth firefighters rescued an elderly woman trapped inside her burning home overnight.

Police officers on patrol on the city’s east side smelled smoke around 2 a.m. Wednesday. They found a home on Andrew Avenue near East Loop 820 and Rosedale Street on fire.

The officers tried to get into the house. As firefighters arrived, they told them a woman was still inside.

“We did have to breach the front door. On this side of town, it’s common for there to be security doors, burglar bars like you said. So our crews were able to get up there and get that door breached and get inside and save that victim,” said Mike Drivdah, a spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The woman suffered quite a bit of smoke inhalation and was unresponsive after being rescued. She was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Firefighters aren’t yet sure what caused the fire but they believe it started in the back of the home.

The house was heavily damaged.

