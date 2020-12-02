North Richland Hills 4-year-old boy taken from Chuck E. Cheese found safe

article

North Richland Hills Police say the 4-year-old boy who was taken from a Chuck E Cheese by his biological mother who doesn’t have custodial rights has been found safe.

Police say 4-year-old Ashton was taken from the Chuck E Cheese in the 7900 block of Boulevard 26 Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the mother left in a black, older model Toyota 4-Runner driven by a man.

The boy was entered into the missing person's system, and his case was classified as an abduction.

Late Wednesday night, North Richland Hills police say Ashton was found safe and is back home.

Police did not provide any additional details.