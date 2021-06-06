Police: 3 apprehended after elderly man shot in Fort Worth due to feud between neighbors

article

Fort Worth police said they apprehended three people after an elderly man was shot Sunday morning due to an ongoing feud between neighbors.

The shooting happened just before noon, at the Woodhill Apartments in the 2900 block of Shalako Drive.

Investigators found that the shooting was a result of an ongoing feud between neighbors, resulting in an elderly man being shot.

He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police said three people were apprehended.

No further details have been released at this time.