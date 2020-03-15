Police: 2 men cut while trying to stop woman from being assaulted in Dallas

article

Dallas police said two men were cut with a knife Saturday evening as they tried to stop a man from assaulting a woman who refused his sexual advances.

This happened at about 6 p.m., in the 2100 block of Butler Street.

According to police, a 65-year-old man approached a 42-year-old woman and made sexual advances.

When she turned him down, the man placed his hand around her neck.

That's when another man saw what was happening and intervened. As he was stopping the assault, the suspect pulled out a knife and cut him on his elbow.

Another man then jumped in to help, and was also cut by the suspect.

The suspect then ran away, but the two other men and the woman chased after him to the 5500 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, and detained him until police arrived.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was treated at a hospital for injuries he received while being detained by the victims.

Police said he will face charges of assault and aggravated assault.

The two men who were cut were taken to a hospital to be treated.