Police: 17-year-old fatally shot in Arlington after gun discharged while he was in vehicle

Arlington police are investigating what led up to a 17-year-old being fatally shot while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle.

According to police, officers were called out just after 7 p.m. Saturday, for a shooting in the 6300 block of Brownlee Drive.

A 17-year-old, whose name has not yet been released, was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said their preliminary investigation found that he was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle, and there were two other people inside the vehicle.

A gun then discharged, hitting the teen.

The investigation into how the gun discharged is continuing, but police said they have not ruled out that the teen accidently shot himself.

Police said the two other people who were inside the vehicle are cooperating with investigators.