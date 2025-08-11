Woman dies in multi-car crash after running stop sign, police say

article

The Brief A woman died in a three-car crash Sunday night in Pleasant Grove after allegedly running a stop sign. Police say the woman was ejected from her car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not anticipate filing any criminal charges, according to officers at the scene of the crash.



A woman died late Sunday after allegedly running a stop sign and causing a multi-vehicle crash in the Pleasant Grove area, according to Dallas police.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Pleasant Grove crash (FOX 4 Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Officers responded to the intersection of S. Masters Drive and Old Seagoville Road just before 11 p.m. They found a woman who had been ejected from her vehicle lying in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the woman was driving a Chevrolet Malibu and failed to stop at a stop sign before colliding with an SUV. The impact caused her car to spin and hit a third vehicle.

She was the only person in her vehicle. The occupants of the other two vehicles were uninjured.

The investigation is in its early stages, but police do not anticipate filing criminal charges.

What we don't know:

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office has not yet identified the deceased woman.