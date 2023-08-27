Plano West Senior HS closed again Monday because of broken A/C system

article

Classes at Plano West Senior High School will be closed again Monday as crews are still making repairs to the school’s HVAC system.

Plano ISD said there had been significant mechanical issues with the school’s HVAC system lines for a while, but it reached a breaking point Friday, and classes were canceled.

A message to parents said repairs were made over the weekend, but the "overall system is not fully functional."

The district will give updates on when the campus will be open for classes.

Fall Open House, which was scheduled for Monday, has been postponed. A new date will be announced at a later date.