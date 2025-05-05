Plano votes on city’s largest-ever bond package

article

Here’s how each proposition fared.

Proposition A: Street Improvements

Prop A asked for $316,470,000 to repair and reconstruct some of Plano’s aging streets.

It passed with 72% of the vote.

Proposition B: Police Headquarters

Prop B asked for $155,155,000 to build a new police headquarters and public safety communications facility.

The building would replace the police department’s existing headquarters, which was built in 1973, and would be a shared location for personnel from both departments.

60% voted in favor of the proposition.

Proposition C: Police Training Center

Prop C asked for $51,000,000 to renovate and expand the city’s police training center, which hasn’t been updated since it was built in 1990.

Voters were 62% in favor of the proposition.

Proposition D: Public Safety Facilities

Prop D asked for a total of $37,485,000 for improvements to two fire stations and the addition of Station 14 to help with call volume in the central part of the city.

It passed with 65% of the vote.

Proposition E: Fleet Operations Center

Prop E asked for $45,135,000 to make improvements to the facility that houses and maintains city-owned vehicles and equipment.

Voters were 56% in favor of the proposition.

Proposition F: Schimelpfenig Library

Prop F asked for $1,870,000 to remodel the 43-year-old Schimelpfenig Library, including a bathroom renovation, elevator replacement, and the addition of study pods.

It passed with 67% of the vote.

Proposition G: Parks and Recreational Facilities

Prop G asked for a total of $40,795,000 for improvements to city parks and trails, land acquisitions, and a new park maintenance facility for the western part of the city.

Voters were 72% in favor of the proposition.

