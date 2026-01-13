15-year-old charged with first-degree felony after shooting father at Plano home: police

article

The Brief Plano police responded to a home in the 4500 block of Sandy Water Lane around 8:30 a.m. after a father called dispatchers to report that his 15-year-old son had shot him. Officers detained the teenager at the scene and transferred him to the Collin County Juvenile Detention Center. He faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault (family violence) with a deadly weapon. The father was taken to a local hospital, but his current condition remains unknown.



A 15-year-old boy faces a first-degree felony charge after allegedly shooting his father in their Plano home Monday morning.

What we know:

Plano police responded to a shooting call in the 4500 block of Sandy Water Lane just before 8:30 a.m. The caller, identified as the father, told dispatchers his teenage son had shot him.

Upon arrival, officers detained the 15-year-old without further incident. The father was transported to a local hospital; his current condition has not been released.

What's New:

The teenager was transferred to the Collin County Juvenile Detention Center. He is charged with aggravated assault (family violence) with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

What we don't know:

Police described the shooting as an isolated incident and emphasized there is no ongoing threat to the public. Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting or confirmed if other family members were inside the home at the time.