15-year-old charged with first-degree felony after shooting father at Plano home: police
PLANO, Texas - A 15-year-old boy faces a first-degree felony charge after allegedly shooting his father in their Plano home Monday morning.
What we know:
Plano police responded to a shooting call in the 4500 block of Sandy Water Lane just before 8:30 a.m. The caller, identified as the father, told dispatchers his teenage son had shot him.
Upon arrival, officers detained the 15-year-old without further incident. The father was transported to a local hospital; his current condition has not been released.
Sandy Water Lane Shooting
What's New:
The teenager was transferred to the Collin County Juvenile Detention Center. He is charged with aggravated assault (family violence) with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.
What we don't know:
Police described the shooting as an isolated incident and emphasized there is no ongoing threat to the public. Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting or confirmed if other family members were inside the home at the time.