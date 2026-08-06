Dallas Arboretum ending 12 Days of Christmas Gazebos exhibit after 2026

The Brief The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden says it will end its 12 Days of Christmas Gazebos exhibit after the 2026 holiday season. The venue says the exhibit's animatronics have begun showing too much wear and tear after originally debuting in 2014. The Arboretum will debut a new sculpture installation for the 2027 holiday season before a new holiday experience in 2028.



A longtime holiday exhibit at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will come to an end after the 2026 season.

Dallas Arboretum holiday exhibit ending in 2026

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What we know:

Sabina H. Carr, the President & CEO of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, says the venue's 12 Days of Christmas Gazebos exhibit will end after the 2026 holiday season.

Carr pointed to the animatronics in the gazebos showing wear and tear after years of operation as a reason for the exhibit ending.

"The Arboretum made the decision to retire the Gazebos with the dignity they deserve, giving Dallas the sendoff twelve years of Christmas memories have earned, rather than allowing the experience to diminish," Carr said in a statement.

12 Days of Christmas Gazebos

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The Dallas Arboretum first began its 12 Days of Christmas Gazebos exhibit in 2014.

The gazebos were intended for a five-year run, but their popularity extended the exhibit's life until this year.

What they're saying:

"When the Gazebos first appeared in 2014, they were designed for a five-year run. What happened next is a testament to this

community. Dallas embraced them, returned to them season after season, and made them part of its Holidays. Families built

traditions around them. Children grew up with them. The city made them its own. They more than doubled their intended

lifespan because the love Dallas showed them made it impossible to let go any sooner," Carr said.

What's next:

The exhibit's final season begins on Nov. 11.

For its 2026 season, the 12 Days of Christmas Gazebos at the Dallas Arboretum will include special promotions and programming to celebrate the exhibit's final run.

In 2027, a light sculpture installation entitled HYBYCOZO will replace the gazebos for the holiday season.

The Dallas Arboretum promised a new holiday experience for the 2028 season, but did not detail what that exhibit would entail.