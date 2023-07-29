Plano police find shooting victim in car

Plano police found a shooting victim in his car early Saturday morning.

This happened just before 3 a.m., when officers found the car in the 6300 block of Plano Parkway.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Dallas Parkway, before the victim drove off.

The victim was shot in his lower back. He was taken to a hospital. Police did not release a condition, but said he is recovering.

Featured article

Police said they found several bullet holes in the vehicle and several shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

No suspect has been found at this time.

Plano police are continuing to investigate this shooting.