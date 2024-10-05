Officers fatally shoot woman who threatened people with gun, Plano police say

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A woman with a gun was shot and killed by officers on Friday, according to Plano Police.

Police were called for a disturbance at an apartment complex on 14th Street, near E Plano Parkway, shortly before 5 p.m.

Officers were told a woman there threatening people with a gun. She was also allegedly making comments about shooting police.

Plano police say officers saw the woman with the gun and began to negotiate with her in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

The woman refused to comply and her behavior became "increasingly erratic," according to police.

Police then shot the woman.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

No one else was hurt.

Officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave, as is required in Plano Police Department policy.

The woman will be identified after her family is notified.

The incident is under investigation.

The Source Information in this article comes from the Plano Police Department and FOX 4 crews on the scene.



