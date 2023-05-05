Plano police searching for driver who caused crash before driving away

Plano police are looking for the driver who caused a crash that injured a teenage driver and then drove off.

It happened last week near the HEB at Spring Creek and Preston.

A dash camera caught the moment of impact, but it didn't catch the license plate of the SUV that sped off.

16-year-old Zion Bhagwandin was headed home from work around 9 p.m. on April 26. As he headed down Spring Creek Parkway in Plano, he says a white BMW SUV pulled out of the HEB parking lot and into the middle of three lanes where he was driving.

"I tried to swerve last second. I just had no time to react," he said. "No time to brake or swerve out of the way or anything like that."

The crash sent Zion across the median into oncoming traffic, where he was hit again before eventually coming to a rest. His mother got a call a short time later.

"I mean, the first thing, a mom you know, it’s the scariest thing," said his mom, Nashifa Morgan. "It’s like all kinds of different emotions."

Zion was not seriously hurt but was banged up.

"Thankfully, I got out alive. And I’m not paralyzed or anything like that, but I’m having to go to physical therapy three times a week for at least a month now," he said.

Plano police say speed was a contributing factor, but they are searching for the driver who caused the crash and then left the scene.

Unfortunately, the dash camera didn’t pick up the license plate.

"Stuff happens, but just the fact that person left because just seeing the vehicle the airbags went off, I mean the vehicle looks like, I mean I couldn’t believe he was alive," Morgan said.

Zion, who just got his license a few months ago, says it could have happened to anyone. The family just hopes someone is held responsible.

"Everyone makes mistakes," he said. "Just own up to it. Don’t run."

Plano police are hopeful the public might have tips that leads them to the driver. Anyone with information should contact the department.