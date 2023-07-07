Plano Police searching for armed robbery suspect, female accomplice arrested

One woman is in custody, but a male suspect is still on the loose after an armed robbery Thursday night in Plano.

Police say that the woman and a man met a person to buy a gun and stole it from them.

Officers tried to stop the suspects on K Avenue, near Plano Parkway, but the suspects jumped out of the car and took off on foot.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Source: Plano Police

Plano Police called for people in the area to stay indoors while they searched for the couple just after 10 p.m.

K9 teams, drones and a helicopter were called in as a part of the search.

Eventually, they tracked down the woman and found multiple firearms.

Police called off the search just after midnight, telling people in the area on social media that they were no longer expected to stay inside.

The male suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.