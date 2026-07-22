Plano police officers shoot burglary suspects at Carrollton gas station

article

The Brief Plano police detectives tracking burglary suspects were fired upon at a RaceTrac gas station, prompting officers to return fire and hit one suspect. One suspect was hospitalized with gunshot wounds, another for unrelated injuries, and two others were arrested; no officers or bystanders were hurt. The identities and conditions of the suspects, three of whom are juveniles, have not been released, and the exact charges and underlying burglary details remain under investigation.



Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a gas station near the Carrollton and Plano border.

What we know:

The gunfire erupted around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday at a RaceTrac off International Parkway near East Hebron Parkway.

Officer Jerry Minton, a spokesman for the Plano Police Department, said undercover detectives who were investigating a burglary had been following a group of suspects in a vehicle.

The detectives tried to approach the suspects after they pulled into the gas station parking lot. That’s when at least one of the suspects fired shots.

The officers returned fire, striking one of the suspects. That suspect was taken to the hospital.

A second suspect was hospitalized for injuries unrelated to the shooting. The two other suspects in the vehicle were arrested.

No officers were injured and no one else was hurt in the shootout.

What we don't know:

Officer Minton didn’t have any information about the alleged burglary or when it happened.

He didn’t release the identities of the suspects and didn’t know their current medical conditions.

Three of the four suspects are juveniles, so their names and mugshots won’t be released regardless.

It’s not yet clear what charges the suspects are facing.

What's next:

The officer-involved shooting will be investigated by both the Carrollton and Plano police departments.

"The shooting investigation is being conducted by the Carrollton Police Department," Officer Minton said. "We are conducting our own officer-involved shooting investigation, which is standard. We’ll follow the protocols and procedures that we have in place for officer-involved shootings."