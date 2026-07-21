Dallas SWAT standoff ends with suspect dead inside burned home

article

The Brief A SWAT standoff in Dallas ended when police found a suspect dead inside a burning home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident began around 6 a.m. Tuesday when the man threatened a woman and child with a weapon. Both are now safe. The suspect's identity and his relationship to the victims have not yet been released.



A SWAT standoff at a burning Dallas home has ended. Police found the suspect dead inside the home.

What we know:

Dallas police said the standoff started around 6 a.m. on Tuesday after they got a call about a man who was threatening a woman and child with a weapon.

When officers tracked the man down, he reportedly locked himself inside a home on Delaware Avenue and refused to surrender.

The man allegedly set a fire inside the house around 7:30 a.m. That's when firefighters were called in.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the firefighters did what they could to make sure the flames didn’t get out of control and that surrounding homes were protected. It was not safe for them to go inside the burning home.

Around 10:30 a.m., Dallas police confirmed that the suspect was found dead inside the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Firefighters at the scene working to put out hot spots. The home reportedly has heavy fire damage.

The woman and the child are safe, police said.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

It’s not yet clear how he was related to the woman and child or whether he lived in the home.