Plano police kill man who fired at officers after shooting woman
PLANO, Texas - Plano police officers shot and killed a man who fired at them after allegedly shooting a woman at a home, according to the department.
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting call around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Ridgewood Circle. The caller reported that a woman had been shot.
When officers arrived, a man confronted them outside the home and began shooting. At least one officer returned fire, killing the man at the scene.
The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
No officers were injured. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear whether the man and woman knew each other. Their identities have not been released.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Plano police.