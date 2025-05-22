Plano police kill man who fired at officers after shooting woman

article

Plano police officers shot and killed a man who fired at them after allegedly shooting a woman at a home, according to the department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Ridgewood Circle. The caller reported that a woman had been shot.

When officers arrived, a man confronted them outside the home and began shooting. At least one officer returned fire, killing the man at the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

No officers were injured. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether the man and woman knew each other. Their identities have not been released.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.