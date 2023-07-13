Plano police arrest second suspect in gun theft

Plano police have arrested a second suspect after a theft that put an area on lockdown for hours earlier this month.

Altonio Brown, a 31-year-old from Grand Prairie, is now in custody.

Police say he has been on the run since an aggravated robbery on July 6.

Police say Brown and 21-year-old Doquajanika Ruff, from Irving, met a person on a gun trading platform with the intent to buy a gun.

During the transaction the suspects pulled out guns of their own and stole the firearm from the seller, according to police.

Plano Police attempted to pull over the suspects, but they drove off. Eventually they fled the area on foot.

Ruff was arrested shortly after, but Brown was not found.

K9 teams, drones and a helicopter were called in to search the area around K Avenue, near Plano Parkway.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Plano Police

Police called off the search just after midnight on July 7.

Ruff had multiple guns on her when she was arrested, including the victim's weapon.

Ruff has been charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying of weapons, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and theft of a firearm.

Brown has been charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.