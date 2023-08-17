Plano police: 19-year-old charged with murder after man found dead in car off Central Expressway

Plano police say a 19-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a car near Central Expressway earlier this month.

Zemarion Winters of Denison faces the murder charge and an unrelated burglary offense.

Zemarion Winters (Source: Plano Police)

On August 7, police found a man dead in his car in a parking lot near Central Expressway and Parker Road.

The cause of death was later determined that it was a homicide.

While investigating the death, Plano police found evidence that linked the victim to crime scene in Dallas.

The victim's name has not been released.

Winters is currently in the Collin County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000,000.