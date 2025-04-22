'She tried to leave in an Uber': Mother abandons newborn after giving birth in Plano hospital parking lot

article

A woman gave birth in the parking lot of a Plano hospital after refusing to go inside, then abandoned the baby in the NICU, according to police.

What we know:

Plano police responded to a welfare call at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Plano on March 15. Officers found a pregnant woman in the hospital’s parking lot who was "experiencing a medical emergency," police said in a statement.

Baylor Scott & White Hospital

The backstory:

Officers tried to convince the woman to remain at the hospital, but she attempted to leave in an Uber. When the driver arrived, officers persuaded him to cancel the ride.

Just minutes later, the woman gave birth in the parking lot. Officers helped her onto a stretcher while medical staff cared for the newborn. Both the mother and baby received immediate medical attention and were transported to the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU.

Hospital staff later told officers the baby likely would not have survived if the mother had left in the Uber.

The next morning, an officer returned to the hospital to check on the mother and baby. At that time, police learned the mother had abandoned the baby, despite medical advice to stay.

Child Protective Services was called and took custody of the newborn, who remains in CPS care.

Dig deeper:

Police said the woman told officials she had been physically assaulted by a man with an extensive criminal history, who they believe may be affiliated with a local gang.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what the next steps are for the baby. The mother’s identity has not been released, and it’s unknown how she arrived at the hospital initially.