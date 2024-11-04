Plano motorcyclist killed in Saturday crash

article

A Plano man died from his injuries from a Saturday morning motorcycle crash, according to police.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Mimosa Dr., which is east of I-75 near Williams High School.

When Plano Fire-Rescue and patrol officers arrived, they found the 29-year-old motorcycle driver with serious injuries. The man was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Investigators believe the 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Mimosa Dr. when the bike crashed into a parked car. The 29-year-old man was ejected from the bike.

The name of the motorcycle driver has not been released.

No other drivers were involved and police say speed is suspected to be a contributing factor.

This crash is under investigation by the Plano Police Department’s Traffic Unit.