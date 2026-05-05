Plano man sentenced to 50 years for sexually abusing autistic girl

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The Brief Marty Duwayne Griego, 52, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the continuous sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl with severe autism. The sentence includes no possibility of parole, effectively ensuring he remains incarcerated for the rest of his life. DNA evidence and testimony from a child witness led to the conviction, with jurors hearing evidence of additional victims during the trial.



A Collin County man who sexually abused a severely autistic girl will spend the next 50 years in prison.

What's new:

According to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, 52-year-old Marty Duwayne Griego was convicted in April of the continuous sexual abuse of a disabled individual.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Griego repeatedly abused the 15-year-old victim in Plano over the course of a year.

The crime came to light when Griego assaulted the girl in front of another child, who immediately told authorities.

A medical exam produced DNA evidence linking him to the abuse.

During the punishment phase, jurors also heard evidence that he had sexually abused another child and had sexually assaulted the adult who reported the crime after his arrest.

What they're saying:

"A serial predator who preyed on a severely disabled child will never walk free again. This 50-year, no-parole sentence delivers the justice our most vulnerable victims deserve," DA Willis said.

What's next:

Griego won’t be released from prison until he’s 102 years old, if he lives that long.