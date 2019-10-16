Plano man killed in freak accident after debris goes through windshield

Plano police say a driver was killed in a freak accident on Tuesday after a piece of debris went through his windshield.

Police say 57-year-old Paul Hoa Chau was driving his Camry on U.S. 75 around 2:15 p.m. That’s when police believe a commercial vehicle’s suspension spring hit his Camry’s hood before going through the windshield, hitting Chau.

Chau then lost control and hit a median wall. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police are asking the public to help them figure out where the suspension spring came from. They are unsure if the debris that caused the crash was hit by another vehicle, causing it to go airborne and hit Chau’s car or if it detached from a vehicle without the driver knowing.

Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to call the Traffic Unit at 972-208-8055.