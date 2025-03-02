Plano man killed in crash involving a motorcycle and box truck

article

The Brief Plano police have identified the man killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a box truck on Saturday. The man has been identified as 36-year-old Domin Obed Ullo Calix. Police say speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.



Plano Police have identified a motorcycle driver who was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Legacy Drive and Anniston Trail in Plano.

Fatal motorcycle crash

What we know:

Police and fire-rescue were called to the crash scene around 3 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the motorcycle driver, 36-year-old Domin Obed Ullo Calix, had serious bodily injuries and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe the box truck was headed eastbound on Legacy Drive, made a left turn onto northbound Anniston Trail, when the motorcycle, traveling westbound on Legacy Drive, moved to pass traffic and crashed into the passenger side of the box truck.

The driver of the box truck was not injured.

Police say the motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet, but speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.