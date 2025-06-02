Plano ISD teacher attacked in front of school, suspect arrested

article

A Murphy, Texas man has been arrested and charged after being accused of attacking a teacher in front of Boggess Elementary School on May 22, according to the Murphy Police Department. Boggess Elementary is part of Plano ISD.

Plano ISD Teacher Attacked

What we know:

According to the police report, 31-year-old Daniel C. Okungbowa approached the teacher on the sidewalk outside the school, asking her questions about working at the school. When she turned to walk away from him, she told police he ran up behind her, grabbed her from behind in a full-body hold with his arms and legs wrapped around her.

She told police she fought with him to get free, and ended up on the ground, still fighting him off.

The victim told police at some point, she bit the suspect on the hand to get away from him.

She said when her school radio went off, he let her go and ran from the area. She told police the man took her school radio that belonged to Plano ISD and her cell phone. The victim had injuries to her hand, wrist and mouth. She also reported full body pain and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

A description of the suspect was sent to police officers. The attack was captured on security surveillance.

The phone was tracked by her husband through Life 360 to the area of Angle Ridge and Shirehurst, then to Ambrose and Shirehurst.

The suspect was found in that area, and was in possession of the cell phone and the school radio.

When police found him, they found the victim's pink cell phone with a photo of the victim and her grandchild on the screen. He admitted it was not his. The school radio was found in his pocket.

Okungbowa was booked on charges of robbery and theft of property. He was transferred to the Collin County Jail. He posted a combined $21,000 bond on May 23 and was released from jail.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the attack are not known. Murphy Police have not said if Okungbowa had a motive or if the victim was specifically targeted.