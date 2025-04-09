Former Plano ISD staffer under investigation for allegedly abusing disabled student

The Brief Plano police are investigating after parents say a Plano ISD staff member abused their disabled daughter. Lestia Nelson says she planted an audio device in her daughter’s backpack, which later recorded what she calls screams. A video shows an educator pulling 18-year-old Saniyah Reese by her neck and bending her fingers backward while being rough with her.



Plano police are investigating after parents say a former Plano ISD staff member abused their disabled daughter.

Student abuse case

What we know:

18-year-old Saniyah Reese lives with a rare gene mutation called GRIN-1, causing neuro-development disorders.

She takes special-needs classes at Plano Senior High School, where a now-former special needs teacher is under criminal investigation for alleged abuse against Reese.

Reese’s mother, Lestia Nelson, says she suspected her special-needs daughter was mistreated at school.

District video

What they're saying:

The concerned mother requested video from cameras inside the classroom.

They say the video shows an educator pulling Saniyah by her neck and bending her fingers backward while being rough with her.

Saniyah’s cries are heard in the recording.

Saniyah’s parents shared a video from January, which they obtained from the district in March.

The parents fear what they see on video might only be a sample of incidents involving their daughter or other special-needs students.

"We caught this, and we don’t know what else happened before this. These are just a couple of moments that were able to catch," said Alvin Nelson, father of Saniyah.

"She was crying, and she doesn’t cry for nothing," said Lestia Nelson.

What we know:

Her parents spoke at a Plano ISD board meeting on Tuesday.

"We want accountability, and we want action," said Alvin Nelson. "They should be able to follow protocols, guidelines and procedures to be able to protect our kids and educate our kids."

Plano ISD told FOX 4 the staff member no longer works there and was reported to the state. It did not say if the educator, who has not been charged with a crime, was fired or resigned.

What we don't know:

The educator has not been identified yet, and we do not know if charges are expected to be brought against them.

What's next:

The Plano Police Department says it has an active investigation.