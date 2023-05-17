Plano ISD increases teacher starting salary to $60K

article

School leaders in Plano approved a 3% pay raise for all district employees.

Starting next school year, the salary for a first-year teacher will be $60,000 or $62,000 for those with a master’s degree.

All new and current employees will get a one-time stipend of $1,000 thanks to federal relief funds.

Plano Independent School District trustees also increased stipends between $2,000 and $5,000 for nurses, special education teachers, bilingual teachers, and other specialists.

MORE: Education News

Featured article

To stay competitive in the job market, the district said support staff positions will be paid a minimum of $15 an hour.

"Our employees are our most valuable resource and are vital to the growth, care and success of our students," said Superintendent Dr. Theresa Williams. "A competitive compensation plan is not only a way to show our appreciation for the hard work and dedication of our employees, it is also an investment in the future of our district."

The raise is for the 2023-2024 school year.