Plano ISD considers selling school campuses
PLANO, Texas - The Plano Independent School District may soon sell off some of the school campuses it voted to close.
On Tuesday, the board of trustees will discuss the sale of Armstrong Middle School, Davis Elementary School, and Forman Elementary School.
The district voted to close those schools, along with Carpenter Middle School, due to budget constraints and declining enrollment.
The buyer would be the city of Plano.
Plano ISD hopes to get about $13 million for the three properties.
The district will keep the Carpenter Middle School property for future use.
The schools will close at the end of this school year, and students will be moved to other campuses.