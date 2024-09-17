Plano ISD considers selling school campuses

The Brief Plano ISD wants to sell three of the four schools it recently voted to close. The city of Plano could buy the properties for about $13 million. The school district will keep the Carpenter Middle School campus for future use.



The Plano Independent School District may soon sell off some of the school campuses it voted to close.

On Tuesday, the board of trustees will discuss the sale of Armstrong Middle School, Davis Elementary School, and Forman Elementary School.

The district voted to close those schools, along with Carpenter Middle School, due to budget constraints and declining enrollment.

The buyer would be the city of Plano.

Plano ISD hopes to get about $13 million for the three properties.

The district will keep the Carpenter Middle School property for future use.

The schools will close at the end of this school year, and students will be moved to other campuses.