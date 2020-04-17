Plano hosts town hall meeting to answer kids' questions about COVID-19

article

Plano’s mayor answered questions from kids about the coronavirus during an online town hall meeting.

Mayor Harry LaRosiliere hosted the event with help from the Plano Independent School District. Students in grades K-5 were allowed to submit their questions on video.

“Does coronavirus affect children a lot and do you think we will go back to school in May?” one student asked.

“The coronavirus affects everyone. That’s why we are being asked to stay home,” the mayor answered. “Most likely you will go back to school in September.”

“Since my mom works in the hospital, when will the coronavirus get bad in our area?” another student asked.

“On behalf of the city, we want to thank your mother. She is one of our true heroes,” the mayor said. “It’s hard to say how bad it will get. But if we continue what we are doing, we will beat this and soon enough our lives will get back to normal.”

It was the first town hall even held just for kids in Plano.

“The COVID-19 crisis has impacted all of us, including children. Many of them are having a hard time understanding what’s going on. Their schools cancelled classes. They can’t play with their friends. They need to stay home. For them, like most of us, this is a time of uncertainty and lots of questions,” Mayor LaRosiliere said.

