Plano hospital sets up tents in the lobby to expand capacity

article

Texas Health’s Presbyterian Hospital in Plano set up tents in its lobby to deal with a significant surge of COVID-19 patients following the holiday season.

The hospital on Thursday said the lobby tents are only for non-COVID-19 patients being treated in the emergency department.

They are being used as an overflow area during peak times but are still staying full, according to hospital President Josh Floren.

"We can treat eight patients at a time in the tents which expands the number of patients we can see given the increased demand," Floren said.

The hospital encouraged anyone suffering an emergency to still call 911 or visit the traditional ER.

"ERs have the supplies, staff and expertise to care for people and do it safely during this pandemic. The tents are truly an extension of our emergency department and help us to continue treating patients during the pandemic surge," Floren said.

Advertisement

North Texas has been seeing a consistently high number of new COVID-19 cases since the holidays.

There were more than 6,600 new cases and 47 deaths in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties on Wednesday. The average number of cases has been above 6,000 for the past six days.

COVID-19 patients are currently taking up about a quarter of all hospital beds in the 19-county North Texas hospital region.

On Wednesday, there were more than 4,000 COVID-19 patients in North Texas hospitals, which is a little lower than on previous days.

The number of available intensive care beds rose slightly to 63.