Plano holds public hearing on short-term rental regulations

The city of Plano will get public input on plans to provide permanent regulations for short-term rentals in the city.

Plano has had a temporary ban on new short-term rentals in place for the past year. That’s set to expire on Monday.

The hope is that the public feedback during Monday night’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will help the city draft more permanent regulations on rentals from sites like Airbnb and VRBO.

Those pushing to ban short-term rentals in Plano cite crime and public safety concerns. Others hoping to keep them say they are vital to the local economy.

During the temporary ban, the city issued a community-wide survey, appointed a task force to oversee the rentals, and held two public open houses.

The task force is recommending changes to the zoning ordinance and a short-term rental registration program.

After Monday’s meeting, the city council will hold a public hearing to discuss those recommendations. That will be on April 22.

Monday’s meeting is at Davis Library off Independence Parkway at 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in speaking at the meeting, offering feedback, or learning more should visit plano.gov/2169/Short-Term-Rentals.