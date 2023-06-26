Cut gas line prompts evacuation in Plano
PLANO, Texas - Some Plano residents were asked to evacuate their homes because of a natural gas leak.
Plano police said a gas line was cut Monday morning in a neighborhood near Parker and Custer roads.
Those who live along Parker Road between the 1600 to 1700 blocks of Scottsdale Drive and Cooper Creek Drive were urged to leave their homes as a precaution.
Traffic was also shut down on Parker Road between Custer Road and Country Place Drive.
Police did not say how the line was cut, but images from SKY 4 appeared to show road construction work in the area.
The video also showed Atmos Energy crews at the scene.
There's no word on how long repairs will take.