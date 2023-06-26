Expand / Collapse search

Cut gas line prompts evacuation in Plano

By
Published 
Plano
FOX 4

Cut gas line prompts evacuation in Plano

Some Plano residents were asked to evacuate their homes because of a natural gas leak. Plano police said a gas line was cut Monday morning in a neighborhood near Parker and Custer roads.

PLANO, Texas - Some Plano residents were asked to evacuate their homes because of a natural gas leak.

Plano police said a gas line was cut Monday morning in a neighborhood near Parker and Custer roads. 

Image 1 of 6

 

Those who live along Parker Road between the 1600 to 1700 blocks of Scottsdale Drive and Cooper Creek Drive were urged to leave their homes as a precaution.

Traffic was also shut down on Parker Road between Custer Road and Country Place Drive.

Featured

Pedestrian fatally struck on 75 in Plano, police say
article

Pedestrian fatally struck on 75 in Plano, police say

Plano police are investigating the death of a pedestrian along Highway 75 early Sunday morning.

Police did not say how the line was cut, but images from SKY 4 appeared to show road construction work in the area.

The video also showed Atmos Energy crews at the scene.

There's no word on how long repairs will take.