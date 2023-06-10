Plano gas leak contained after closures, evacuations Friday

Plano Fire-Rescue says the gas leak that lead to evacuations and closures on Friday has been contained.

The exact cause of the leak is still unknown at this time.

Plano Fire-Rescue was called to the area of Highway 75 between Park Boulevard and Parker Road for a strong smell of gasoline coming from the sewers on Friday afternoon.

Stores were evacuated and roads were shut down because crews were concerned about a potential explosion.

The Environmental Protection Agency joined state and local authorities to try to find and stop the leak.

Related article

Plano Fire-Rescue said significant efforts were made overnight to clean up the sanitary sewer.

Minimal, if any, fumes were detected on Saturday.

PFR says they will monitor the situation over the weekend and the agencies will continue to investigate on Monday.