A Plano firefighter just did something that no other female in the history of Texas has ever done.

Stephanie Bouillion-Mayer became the first female in state history to obtain a US&R Rescue Specialist Certificate.

The course from the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service teaches about how to handle structural collapse.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Courtesy: Plano Fire Department)

The intense course requires more than 300 hours worth of courses.

Plane Fire-Rescue says that Bouillion-Mayer starting working toward achieving the goal in 2014. Only three women in entire world have earned the certificate.