Plano firefighter becomes first female in Texas to reach highest level in structural collapse certification
PLANO, Texas - A Plano firefighter just did something that no other female in the history of Texas has ever done.
Stephanie Bouillion-Mayer became the first female in state history to obtain a US&R Rescue Specialist Certificate.
The course from the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service teaches about how to handle structural collapse.
The intense course requires more than 300 hours worth of courses.
Plane Fire-Rescue says that Bouillion-Mayer starting working toward achieving the goal in 2014. Only three women in entire world have earned the certificate.