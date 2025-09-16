Plano Fire could be first in state to get 1 day on, 3 days off schedule

The Brief Plano firefighters could get approval for a new work schedule of one day on, three days off. The change would reduce their work week from 56 hours to 42 hours to address health and wellness concerns. The new plan will require the city to hire 110 more firefighters over the next five years.



Plano firefighters could get approval Tuesday night to move to a new one day on, three days off work schedule.

The city council is expected to approve the plan Tuesday night to transition firefighters to the new work week.

If approved, the Plano Fire Department will be the first in the state of Texas to move to this new schedule.

Proposed Plano Fire schedule change

Plano Fire engine

The Plano Fire Association says the move would reduce their current 56-hour work week down to a healthier 42-hour week.

Right now, Plano firefighters, as well as the majority of large cities in North Texas, work 24 hours on, and 48 hours off, which averages out over time to 56 hours per week.

For generations, firefighters across the country have had to work a 56-hour week in exchange for the opportunity to serve their communities.

What they're saying:

Brad McCutcheon, president of the Plano Firefighters Association, says research shows the traditional schedule takes a toll on firefighters' health.

"Lot of sleep loss, health and wellness implications, things that plague firefighters, cancer, emotional health and wellness, suicide," McCutcheon said.

"A lot of firefighters will tell you we don't know a lot of old healthy firefighters. We feel a 56-hour to 42-hour work week will impact that," McCutcheon continued.

Previous failed proposal

The backstory:

Plano Fire originally proposed extending the amount of downtime to 96 hours, in exchange for longer shifts of 48 hours.

Wives of firefighters turned out to city hall in March to support the proposal.

But the city manager had safety concerns about doubling a firefighter/paramedic's time on-duty.

The initial proposal could not be passed, so the idea went back to the drawing board.

That happened in Plano Fire's first ever meet and confer session with the city. It will require the city to hire about 110 additional firefighters over five years. That is a 25% staffing increase.

"There are a few things in the fire budget modified, but additional city resources will be injected into the fire department to fund the majority of the schedule implementation," said McCutcheon.

What's next:

Since firefighters' hours will be reduced, they did agree to a salary freeze for several years.

It's something Plano firefighters like Doug Cross voted overwhelmingly for.

"We are becoming busier and on our time off we are not able to recuperate and recover from sleep deprivation. Having three days off, guys are excited about living a better life and being healthier," said McCutcheon.

The city council meeting gets underway at 7 p.m.

It is expected to pass because the proposal has the support of the city manager and deputy city manager.

The city manager's office is withholding any comments until Wednesday.