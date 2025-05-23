Plano driver dies after crashing into creek

article

The Brief A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Plano on Friday morning. Police said the vehicle left the roadway, overturned, and landed in a creek. No one else was hurt.



A driver died after their car overturned and landed in a creek in Plano on Friday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on West Plano Parkway near Independence Boulevard.

Police believe it involved a single vehicle that was occupied by only the driver.

The vehicle left the roadway and landed in the creek.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Featured article

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear what caused the driver to leave the roadway.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.