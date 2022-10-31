Plano man, pet killed in early morning fire

Plano fire investigators are looking into what caused a massive fire at a home that killed a 58-year-old man and one of his pets.

Flames covered the home off Simpkins Drive in Plano early Monday morning.

"[The] flames were massive," said neighbor Zach Colburn.

Colburn told FOX 4 he saw another neighbor rushing toward the home trying to save the man inside.

"He was running back and forth. He was trying to bang on the windows and bang on the doors trying to just see if there’s somebody in there," Colburn said.

58-year-old Jeff Deneen died of accidental smoke inhalation, according to Plano Fire-Rescue.

There is no suspicion of foul play. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"There was heavy fire coming from the back of the house," said Lt. Daniel Daly of Plano Fire-Rescue. "It appears to have started back in the garage area."

Plano Fire-Rescue says Deneen was found in a bathroom near the front of the home.

At least one neighbor left flowers at the home.

People from the neighborhood say Deneen had lived in the area for decades and was loved by many of neighbors.

Colburn says his family will be praying for Deneen's family.

"I mean, we're definitely thinking of them."