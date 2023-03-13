Plano city council to discuss new restrictions on short-term rentals

Plano city council is expected to discuss possible changes to the city's rules on short-term rentals. It comes after a party at a VRBO ended with shots fired through a neighbor's window.

Council members have talked with neighboring cities for months about the restrictions.

Possible changes include different zoning definitions and stronger nuisance ordinances.

Several people have complained about homes in their neighborhoods rented through companies like AirBNB and VRBO.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. on Monday and is open to the public.