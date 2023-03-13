Expand / Collapse search

Plano city council to discuss new restrictions on short-term rentals

By
Published 
Plano
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Plano short-term rental owner apologizes for weekend shooting

The owner of the short-term rental said in a written statement that she regrets listing the home on Vrbo. She says she trusted the platform to screen the guests.

PLANO, Texas - Plano city council is expected to discuss possible changes to the city's rules on short-term rentals. It comes after a party at a VRBO ended with shots fired through a neighbor's window.

Council members have talked with neighboring cities for months about the restrictions.

Possible changes include different zoning definitions and stronger nuisance ordinances.

Featured

Stray bullet from Plano short-term rental hits 3-year-old's playroom
article

Stray bullet from Plano short-term rental hits 3-year-old's playroom

Neighbors say they have had issues with parties at the location since it opened a few months ago.

Several people have complained about homes in their neighborhoods rented through companies like AirBNB and VRBO.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. on Monday and is open to the public.