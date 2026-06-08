Plano City Council approves using $700 million in taxpayer funds to build new Dallas Stars arena

The Brief At a Plano City Council meeting on Monday night, city leaders approved a non-binding letter of intent with the Dallas Stars to build a new arena at the Shops at Willow Bend mall site. The council approved using $700 million in public funding to build the $1 billion arena through taxes collected near The Shops at Willow Bend and surrounding areas. We also got our first look at renderings of what the new Stars arena and entertainment district would look like.



City leaders in Plano took the first steps towards bringing the Dallas Stars out of downtown and into the North Texas suburb.

Public funds for new Stars arena

What we know:

Plano City Council approved contributing $700 million to help fund the roughly $1 billion Dallas Stars arena project at the Shops at Willow Bend Mall site.

The council unanimously approved a tax increment reinvestment zone near the mall, with tax dollars collected near Willow Bend and the Dallas North Tollway used to back bonds.

The City of Plano would own the potential new arena, and would enter into a 30-year lease agreement with the team.

Also approved on Monday night was a plan to demolish Willow Bend. Plano agreed to grant around $15 million to the developer for demolition of the mall and the establishment of a visitor center.

Demolition would begin in 2027.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dallas Stars Plano arena rendering

City leaders also showed off renderings of what the new arena would look like for the first time since the Stars announced their intent to build a new arena in Plano last week.

Another motion being considered would be establishing a venue tax, which needs Texas State Comptroller approval.

Voters in Plano would have to approve any deal to fund the new arena.

What they're saying:

"I respect Mayor Johnson, but our doors are open," Plano Mayor John B. Muns said on Monday. "We hope that all goes well, and the Stars will be here in '31."

Muns is referring to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's comments last week at a Dallas City Council meeting following the Stars' announcement.

"The knives are out for Dallas. We have a serious, serious situation on our hands. We are in a very cutthroat competition. I've been saying this for years now, and I hope everybody who's been watching the news this week understands that I wasn't crying wolf like we are in a very serious competition," Johnson said.

"The wolf is at the door and the wolf is not in this room. The wolf is not in this room. The wolf is up the tollway."

"Plano has built a reputation as a city that welcomes world-class partners and community-focused investment," Muns later said in a statement. "These actions are a significant first step as we evaluate the potential for a thoughtfully designed sports and entertainment district that reflects the priorities and values of our community."

The Dallas Stars released their own statement following Plano approving the redevelopment plan for their new arena.

The other side:

During public comment, several Plano residents opposed the idea of using public funds to lure a professional sports team.

"I understand the excitement of this project," Gary Cary, a resident who opposes the arena project, said. "If we build this stadium, and they leave, we're going to be in the same boat."

"This is nothing more than a corporate welfare scheme," Jennifer Groysman, another resident opposed to the Stars' potential move, said.

City leaders cautioned that this is far from a done deal, and extensive conversations will be held in the years to come to address public safety concerns, an increase in traffic in the area, and noise pollution concerns.

Plano City Council meeting

What's next:

Plano will hold two in-person open houses at The Shops at Willow Bend to continue community engagement on the arena project on Wednesday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 14.

A virtual open house will be held online from July 8 to July 22 at plano.gov/willowbenddistrict for those unable to attend in person.