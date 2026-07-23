Filet mignon recipe from Chamberlain's Steak & Fish

Filet mignon with a porcini mushroom glaze

Serves 2-guest

2-8-ounce Filet Mignons

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 shallots

¾ cup marsala wine

1 cup wild mushrooms

1 teaspoon fresh thyme (chopped)

1 teaspoon black truffle oil

1 tablespoon garlic cloves

½ cup unsalted butter (softened)

sea salt and fresh ground pepper

¼ cup porcini mushroom butte

Preheat cast iron skillet on medium high heat. Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees.

Rub the filet mignons with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season on all sides with salt and fresh ground pepper.

Place filet mignons in skillet and brown well on all sides. Place skillet and steak in the oven.

While steak is finishing, place a small sauce pan over medium heat. Add second tablespoon of olive oil, shallots, wild mushrooms and thyme. Cook until mushrooms are soft. Add marsala, then reduce until almost all liquid is evaporated. Add in butter, truffle oil and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Remove Filet Mignons from oven and top with porcini butter. Melt under the broiler or with a torch. Place on plate with your choice of side and serve immediately.

Links

DFW Restaurant Week

www.DFWRestaurantWeek.com

http://www.ntfb.org

Lena Pope

www.LenaPope.org

Chamberlain's Steak & Fish in Addison

https://chamberlainssteakhouse.com