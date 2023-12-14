Bomb found in Collin County cemetery, officials say

Collin County Sheriff's Deputies say they found a bomb in a cemetery on Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to Scott Cemetery off of County Road 161 after someone reported seeing a possible pipe bomb wrapped in black tape.

The Plano Police Department Bomb Squad was called in and determined the object was an Improvised Explosive Device.

The device was "safely disposed of," according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement says there is no indication of any danger to the public.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called to help with the investigation of the incident.