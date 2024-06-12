article

The city of Plano was recently named one of the best cities in the country for raising a family.

Plano finished fourth on the list of more than 180 U.S. cities in a new report.

WalletHub compared the cities based on 45 key metrics, including the cost of housing, the quality of schools and opportunities for fun.

Plano was the top-rated Texas city on the list and only finished behind Fremont, California, Overland Park, Kansas, and Irvine, California on the national rankings.

Plano received high scores for health and safety, affordability and socio-economics.

Grand Prairie was the next highest North Texas city, ranking 63rd.

Fort Worth (86), Irving (97), Arlington (99), Garland (111) and Dallas (141) also made the list.

Top 10 Places to Raise Family in 2024