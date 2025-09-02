Plano ATM cash trap suspect arrested near Houston

The Brief Ionut Aurel Iova was arrested recently near Houston on charges related to a Plano cash trapping case. He was also wanted for theft, fraud, and drug offenses in Maryland, Canada, and Hungary. The Romanian national is being held in a DHS facility in Conroe, Texas.



A Romanian national who was wanted in a North Texas cash trapping case was arrested recently in the Houston area.

Plano Cash Trapping Investigation

The backstory:

Plano police began investigating in July after someone installed a cash trapping device on an ATM outside a bank on Preston Road.

Security cameras captured video of the suspect installing the device. Several victims then tried to use the machine but were unable to collect their money.

The suspect later returned to remove the device and take the trapped cash.

What's new:

Investigators worked with multiple agencies to identify the suspect as Ionut Aurel Iova.

Iova is a Romanian national who was already wanted in Maryland for banking-related larceny. He was also wanted in Canada on 56 theft and fraud warrants and in Hungary for drug offenses.

He was arrested in the Houston area on Aug. 20 following a traffic stop.

What's next:

Iova is currently being held in a Department of Homeland Security processing center in Conroe, Texas.

He’s charged with installing a criminal instrument, which is a state jail felony. He’s also facing a felony charge for the exploitation of an elderly individual because one of his alleged victims is elderly.

Featured article

What Is Cash Trapping?

What we know:

According to Plano police, cash trapping is a sophisticated crime that involves installing a physical device that blocks an ATM from dispensing cash.

Customers try to use the machine and then assume it has malfunctioned. They typically drive away and file a reporter later.

In the meantime, the person who installed the cash trap returns, removes the devices, and takes the trapped money.

What they're saying:

"This case demonstrates the importance of vigilance when using ATMs and the effectiveness of inter-agency cooperation in combating financial crimes that target our community members, particularly vulnerable populations such as the elderly," the Plano Police Department said in a news release.

The department encouraged residents to always inspect an ATM for modifications before using it, to report suspicious activity immediately, and to contact the bank or local police promptly if a cash trap is suspected.