Plano 15-year-old detained after allegedly shooting his father

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was detained after allegedly shooting his father on Monday morning at a home in northwest Plano. The father was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting, and it remains unclear what charges the teenager may face.



Plano police are investigating a shooting that involved a 15-year-old boy and his father.

What we know:

According to the Plano Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 4500 block of Sandy Water Lane in northwest Plano.

The victim told police his 15-year-old son had shot him.

He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The son was also detained.

What we don't know:

Plano police told FOX 4 the investigation is still in its early stages, so information is extremely limited.

The victim’s current status is unknown.

It’s also not clear if the son will be arrested or what charges he might face.

No names were released.